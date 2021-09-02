WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba woman is helping students at the University of Manitoba in memory of her husband who died three days after their wedding.

Delyar Hunter said she and Darius Maharaj Hunter, a recent University of Manitoba law graduate, got married in early August. Three days later, Maharaj Hunter passed away suddenly at the age of 25.

Now, Maharaj Hunter’s family and friends are establishing a scholarship at U of M in his honour.

“Even though he was with us for a short period, he was incredibly accomplished,” Delyar told CTV News.

Maharaj Hunter graduated from law school at Robson Hall in April with distinction in research excellence, and was articling at a law firm when he died.

The scholarship fund will help pay tuition for students studying at Robson Hall who demonstrate a commitment to the legal profession, leadership and public service, and community mindedness.

Delyar said the scholarship reflects Maharaj Hunter’s key interest in legal advocacy, as well as his commitment to helping others – he often took the lead on charitable projects and raised money for a different organization each year on his birthday.

Delyar said that compassion and sense of giving, spurred by his spirituality, extended to his clients in the legal system.

“To his clients, Darius was a friend, a listener, someone they could get advice from,” she said. “They were members of his community.”

She hopes by establishing a scholarship in his name, Maharaj Hunter’s story inspires law students for years to come.

“I’m hoping these people practise law the way Darius did – with compassion, with the desire to be the voice of others,” she explained. “We want this scholarship to be Darius’ legacy.”

His family and friends have raised a quarter of the $200,000 goal to establish the fund – a testament to Maharaj Hunter’s ability to bring people together.

“He always wanted to put a smile on your face,” she said. “He truly just lit up the room wherever he went.”