WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will be looking for ways to beat the heat as above seasonal temperatures and humidity will make it feel especially hot.

Humidex values reaching 38 are expected for much of southern and central Manitoba. A Humidex value is based on equitation that uses the actual temperature and the relative humidity of the air, basically telling you what your body will actually feel.

Environment Canada is forecasting a prolonged period of hot weather will develop over portions of southern and east-central Manitoba this weekend and persist into next week.

It said southerly winds will push hot and increasingly humid weather into Manitoba this weekend. Daytime highs will climb into the low thirties with overnight lows rising into the upper teens or low twenties.

These hot temperatures will be joined by notably humid conditions next week, which will increase humidex values into the upper thirties. Environment Canada said the high humidity will likely result in several nights of overnight minimum temperatures in the low twenties.

The heat is expected to break through the latter half of next week.

The extreme conditions have prompted the weather service to issue a heat warning for the following places:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne

City of Winnipeg

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach

Island Lake - Oxford House - Gods Lake

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris

Poplar River

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for:

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Virden – Souris

The special weather statement said that along with warm temperatures, there is a potential for storms to develop.

Environment Canada believes the weather pattern will become unsettled as multiple disturbances lift northeastwards out of Montana and North Dakota and move through the area.

The weather threat will transition to severe thunderstorms over the coming days.