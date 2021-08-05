WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old man with manslaughter following the death of a Winnipeg man after a fight at a home last week.

Police said on July 31, several adults were socializing together at a shared home in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police said two people in the home became involved in a “heated argument” which escalated to a fight.

A 41-year-old man was assaulted, and the other man left the home. Another resident at a home found the 41-year-old, later identified at William Randle Sharpe, unresponsive and called 911. When emergency services arrived, the man had died. He was taken to hospital and police were notified.

Sharpe’s death was later determined to be a homicide.

Donnie Lavallee, 23, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. The charge has not been proven in court.