Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3
Mason Marchment scored twice and added an assist as the Florida Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans on Tuesday.
The Jets, who had their winless skid extended to five games (0-3-2) were playing at Canada Life Centre for the first time since Dec. 19. They had eight straight road games after that related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only a maximum of 250 fans were allowed Tuesday under health orders that expire Feb. 1. Canned crowd noise was played during the game to add to the sparse crowd seated on one side of the rink.
Marchment's linemate, Anton Lundell, had a goal and assist. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers (29-9-5). Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad each collected a pair of helpers.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, which ended a five-game road trip going 3-2-0 and are 8-6-5 overall away from home this season.
Paul Stastny, Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (17-15-7), who host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Connor Hellebuyck, playing his 12th straight game, made 27 stops.
Winnipeg learned just before the game that top-pairing defenceman Josh Morrissey was placed in COVID protocols after testing positive earlier in the day. He joined forward Dominic Toninato and assistant coach Charlie Huddy.
Florida led 3-2 after the first period with Marchment stealing the show.
The 26-year-old son of former NHL player and Jets defenceman Bryan Marchment gave the visitors a lead at 2:09 when he deflected in a shot by Lundell for his third goal of the season.
Stastny tied it up six minutes later off a rebound, but Marchment regain the lead at 12:06.
Connor made it 2-2 just 51 seconds later with a close backhand that went by Bobrovsky for his 23rd goal of the season.
The Panthers broke the tie at 17:33 when Marchment's shot went off Lundell into the net.
The Jets tied it up on the power play 3:30 into the second after Cole Perfetti went around a fallen Panther at the side of the crease and passed the puck quickly to Dubois out in front.
After coming up empty on their own power play a few minutes later, the Panthers went ahead 4-3 with Verhaeghe's goal off a rebound at 9:42.
Marchment also drew a penalty when the native of Uxbridge, Ont., cross-checked Nate Schmidt. But Bobrovsky turned away two close-in Winnipeg shots to keep the lead.
Bennett made it 5-3 at 12:10 of the third off a rebound from Duclair's shot.
Florida hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met
Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take 'retaliatory measures' if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbour.
What to know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2
Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States.
A third of students think Holocaust exaggerated or fabricated: study
A third of North American students think the Holocaust was exaggerated or fabricated, according to a new study.
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
As a growing group of truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, experts say the rhetoric online concerning the convoy is getting increasingly worrisome.
Russians' plan for live-fire naval drills off Ireland: Can they really do that?
With the announcement that Russia plans to hold a live-fire naval exercise next month off the coast of Ireland, aspects of military maritime law have come under scrutiny. CTVNews.ca has an expert explain everything you need to know.
Bell Let's Talk: Raising funds and destigmatizing mental health
As the global pandemic enters its third year, initiatives like Bell Let's Talk Day aims to help people of all backgrounds and age groups struggling with the mental health, especially amid the impact of COVID-19.
BREAKING | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
Wanted in the U.K.: Volunteers to catch COVID-19 in the name of science
The world's first medical trial authorized to deliberately expose participants to the coronavirus is seeking more volunteers as it steps up efforts to help develop better vaccines.
Regina
-
'Get the exercise and get moving': 98-year-old Sask. veteran credits health to biweekly curling
A 98-year-old Saskatchewan veteran who served during the Second World War continues to keep himself in shape by curling twice a week at a Regina club.
-
Regina police aware of 160 apparent drug overdose deaths in 2021
2021 was a record year for drug overdoses in Regina with police reporting 160 apparent deaths over the past year – a 40 per cent spike from 2020.
-
Canadian COVID researcher defends underreported death data against Premier Moe's 'misinformation' claims
A Canadian researcher is defending her data showing COVID-19 deaths across the country could be under-reported by at least 50 per cent after Saskatchewan’s premier claimed it was “misinformation.”
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
Nathaniel Carrier has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his parents and his seven-year-old son.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
-
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 69 in Sudbury's Richard Lake area
Ontario Provincial Police say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near Estaire Road has injured at least two people Wednesday morning.
-
School buses cancelled across northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has cancelled hundreds of bus routes in areas across northern Ontario on Wednesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.
Edmonton
-
Triaged patient dies while awaiting treatment inside Red Deer emergency room
A person died Sunday while waiting for a bed inside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday.
-
Man wanted in December 2021 Lac La Biche death arrested in Edmonton
Lorne Cardinal, 25, was the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.
-
Man charged after attack against Muslim woman outside mosque
Edmonton police have charged a man after a Muslim woman and her kids were attacked outside of a mosque.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
-
Trial of Toronto driver accused in fatal collision in jeopardy over missing piece of paper
A Toronto family is in shock after learning that one lost sheet of paper in a court proceeding could result in the case against a dump truck driver accused of fatally striking their loved one getting thrown out.
-
'I feel forgotten': Patients in Ontario wait for surgeries postponed due to COVID-19
Shelley Brownlee, who's been diagnosed with a form of abdomen cancer, has been waiting months to undergo surgery at a hospital in Toronto. Her doctor said he had hoped to proceed with it next month but the Ontario government's pause on all non-urgent surgeries and procedures amid soaring COVID-19 cases means she'll likely have to hang on a bit longer.
Calgary
-
3 random stabbings in December were hate-motivated: Calgary police
Police say a series of random stabbings in the downtown core last month have been determined to be hate-motivated and targeted vulnerable Calgarians.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
-
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
As a growing group of truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, experts say the rhetoric online concerning the convoy is getting increasingly worrisome.
Montreal
-
Quebecers can now declare if they test positive on a COVID-19 rapid test
Quebecers who suspect they may have COVID-19 and take a rapid test can now declare their positive or negative status.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths surpass 13,000 since the start of the pandemic
Another 73 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, a total of 13,009 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Quebec's January COVID-19 death toll caused by delay in booster shots: experts
January isn't over yet, but with 1,144 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in Quebec, it is already considered the fifth deadliest month since the pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Ottawa police to hold briefing on preparations for trucker convoy
Ottawa police will provide a briefing this afternoon about how they are preparing for an expected influx of truckers in the downtown core this weekend.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
-
Ottawa to name street after Ryan Reynolds
The city of Ottawa is honouring the Canadian actor by naming a new street after him in the east end.
Atlantic
-
'I can't be the only one': N.S. man calls for access to non-mRNA boosters after rare adverse reaction
Jeff Ferguson still has the scars left behind after suffering a severe case of cutaneous vasculitis late last summer.
-
New Brunswick woman charged with abduction following Amber Alert for missing boy
A 33-year-old woman is being charged with abduction following an Amber Alert in New Brunswick on Tuesday in connection with a missing six-year-old boy.
-
'Nothing else matters': Grieving N.S. mother seeks return of son's stolen ashes
A grieving Nova Scotia mother is making a public plea for the return of her son's ashes.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
-
One charged after police execute search warrant at Kitchener motel
Heavy police presence was reported at a motel at King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener Wednesday morning.
-
'Amazing that he only sustained minor injuries': Driver charged for going wrong way on off-ramp
A driver has been charged after reportedly getting distracted and then driving the wrong way on a highway off-ramp in, causing a head-on crash.
Vancouver
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Vancouver traffic: Commuters told to expect 'major delays' due to bridge closure
Drivers heading into and out of Vancouver are being warned to expect "major delays" due to the closure of a high-traffic route connecting the city to the North Shore.
-
Vancouver Canucks name new GM weeks after firing Jim Benning, several others
The Vancouver Canucks have named a new general manager weeks after the club fired head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staff.
-
Protester superglued hand to Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. old-growth logging protest
A protester superglued their hand to the surface of Highway 1 during a protest against old-growth logging in West Vancouver, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
3 arrested after police find improvised bomb, loaded shotgun in Nanaimo vehicle
Nanaimo RCMP say three people were arrested on Saturday after a slew of weapons were found inside their vehicle.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Victoria, Nanaimo hospitals
Vancouver Island's health authority has declared three new COVID-19 outbreaks, including two outbreaks at hospitals in Nanaimo and Victoria.
-
NEW
NEW | Pamela Anderson splits from husband in Ladysmith, B.C.
Celebrity actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has reportedly split from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, of Ladysmith, B.C., one year after the couple tied the knot on Vancouver Island.