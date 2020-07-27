WINNIPEG -- Beginning on July 29, all passengers, visitors, and employees at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will have to wear a mask or face covering once they enter the airport’s terminal.

According to the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA), this change is being implemented in all public areas of the airport terminal in order to keep people safe.

Currently, anyone in the airport has to wear mask or face covering any time they can’t maintain a six-foot distance from other people, when they are going through security, and during boarding.

The WAA said they are making this change now because passenger volumes are starting to increase.

“This added preventative measure helps to ensure the safety of all inside the airport, particularly in high traffic areas, and to further instill traveller confidence each step of the way,” it said in a news release.

In April, Transport Canada made it mandatory for all air travellers to wear a face mask or a face covering while going through security screening and flying on the aircraft.