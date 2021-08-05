WINNIPEG -- When schools reopen in the fall, all Manitoba students will be allowed back in the classroom, but masks won't be mandatory.

The province's education plan was unveiled Thursday and in-person learning will resume for all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

As part of the plan, students will not be required to wear masks, but it is strongly recommended, according to officials.

The younger grades – Kindergarten to Grade 6 – will be in cohorts, while the older grades will have full class sizes with physical distancing in place.

Even with kids returning full-time, remote learning will still be available for those students who are immunocompromised or have family members that fit that category. The province predicts approximately 1,000 students will require this.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will speak in greater detail on the plans at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 2:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.