Massive boulder blocked highway near Kenora
Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:27PM CST
A massive boulder blocked off a highway near Kenora throughout the day on March 4, 2021. (Courtesy: Kenora Online)
WINNIPEG -- A massive boulder blocked off a highway near Kenora throughout the day on Thursday.
511 Ontario Northwestern tweeted shortly before 11:15 a.m. that a boulder had completely blocked Highway 17 A west of Highway 596.
511 Ontario Northwestern said the road was cleared shortly after 5:21 p.m.
CTV News has reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP for more details.