Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
Maxime Bernier admitted to two charges of holding a public gathering contrary to public health orders that were in place in June 2021.
Two other charges of entering Manitoba without self-isolating were stayed under an agreement with the Crown attorney.
Bernier was arrested as he began a tour of Manitoba communities to prepare for the federal election that year and to denounce pandemic restrictions.
Judge Anne Krahn said Bernier made a deliberate and conscious decision to not respect the rule of law.
Bernier says he respects the decision but feels he is a victim of political repression because other people at his events were not fined.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023
