

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has officially thrown his name in the hat, in hopes of being re-elected.

On Thursday, Bowman announced he’ll be running for mayor in this fall’s civic election.

On Friday Bowman will give a state of the city speech, which will revolve around his first term accomplishments, and what to expect in the future.

Bowman says he is honoured to be the mayor, but before making a concrete decision, he consulted with his family first.

“It's a tremendous sacrifice for anyone's family to be involved in modern day politics. I gave the kids, and of course Tracy the full veto. If anybody disagreed we'd say ‘thank you very much, that's my 15 minutes, and time to get back in my career.’ But we've all appreciated the opportunity to serve," said Bowman.

Bowman will file his papers and officially launching his re-election bid at a later date.