MB Court of Appeal hears case of St. Andrews mayor removed from certain duties as election looms
A legal battle hangs over the race for mayor in the R.M. of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg, a dispute that on Wednesday reached the Manitoba Court of Appeal.
Incumbent mayoral candidate Joy Sul was elected mayor in 2018.
A year later, a majority of council voted to pass a bylaw to remove key duties from her including serving as chair of meetings and spokesperson for the R.M. Duties now undertaken by a new chair of council named to replace Sul.
“What is scary, why is there a mayor ballot if you can just draw a name out of a hat?” Sul said outside court on Wednesday, after a panel of three justices heard arguments in her appeal.
Those duties she was stripped of are typically done by the mayor as set out by Manitoba’s Municipal Act, which Sul’s lawyer John Stefaniuk argued can’t be undone by municipal councils.
“We’re hoping that the court will take a good look at the action of the municipality and find that the only reasonable interpretation of the Municipal Act does not allow council remove the chair function of a mayor or a head of council,” Stefaniuk said outside court.
Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Vic Toews previously dismissed Sul’s case for a judicial review of the council’s actions.
Stefaniuk argued if the appeal court upholds that decision it could have consequences for others elected to municipal office in the province.
“We see this as a significant issue, especially for women and other underrepresented groups who sit on municipal councils,” Stefaniuk said.
Court heard there was no evidence Sul was removed specifically because she’s a woman. Her lawyer conceded council wasn’t running as smoothly as it should. Something Bernice Bowley, the lawyer for the R.M. of St. Andrews and current chair of council John Preun, keyed in on during her arguments.
“In passing the bylaw and resolution as it did, the municipality certainly had a reasoning processing that it was properly interpreting the legislation in order to do that,” Bowley argued in court.
“There was and is sufficient evidence that there were problems with governance conduct.”
Preun, who’s named as a respondent in the appeal and replaced Sul as chair of council, is now challenging her for the mayor’s chair in the upcoming election.
He said the dispute played a role in his decision to run.
“I would like this to be behind us so that we can bring back a government that this community deserves and move forward in a reasonable fashion,” Preun said on Wednesday.
Court heard whoever’s elected would regain the traditional role of mayor, despite the bylaw passed to remove Sul from some of her duties.
Sul said she has little to gain but a lot to lose, noting challenging this move has cost her personally around $80,000.
“There’s no financial gain for me in this,” Sul said. “It affects every mayor in all 137 municipalities.”
Bowley argued otherwise. She told the court the issues in the application are not a matter of public interest and the decision doesn’t have implications for the public at large or other municipalities.
The three Court of Appeal justices reserved their decision in the matter.
No date for a ruling was given.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Regina high school students get unique outdoor learning experience
McKell Wascana Conservation Park is officially the Regina Wetland Centre of Excellence serving as an outdoor classroom for science students at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Saskatoon free food programs jeopardized by inflation
With rising inflation across the country programs that provide free food in Saskatoon are contending with unprecedented need.
Northern Ontario
-
Recent child-luring incidents cause alarm in North Bay
Two recent incidents of adults trying to lure children have North Bay and area parents and caregivers on edge.
-
Sault mayoral candidates meet with voters
Candidates vying to be Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor say a few issues appear to be top of mind for voters: homelessness, drug addiction and mental health.
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of Curling
Another major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
'Pure, pure joy': Local woman fulfills lifelong dream of cheerleading at Elks game
Marni Panas has been going to Edmonton Elks games for decades, cheering on the team from the stands. This year, she decided to try something different and cheered them on from the field.
Toronto
-
Man killed in stabbing at Toronto park remembered as humble, funny and sweet
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Suspect identified, sought for pair of arsons in Varsity
Police have put a name to a man believed to be behind a pair of arsons in the northwest Calgary community of Varsity.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Small businesses will soon be able to charge new credit card fees — but not in Quebec
The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisis
After struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter
The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.
Vancouver
-
Lewd gestures, 'malicious lies' and a bag of dog feces in a car among allegations in B.C. neighbours' dispute
A dispute among neighbours that devolved into daily drive-by insults and accusations that a bag of dog feces was deliberately left in one person's car was adjudicated by B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
Vancouver man hid ownership stake in company by using fake names, regulator alleges
A Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
B.C. man says he was assaulted while counter-protesting anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier cites 'multi-faceted' crime approach amid debate about arrests
B.C. Premier John Horgan says the New Democrat government's crime-fighting agenda involves more than increasing arrests of alleged violent offenders. Horgan says he agrees with Attorney General Murray Rankin who told the legislature on Tuesday that a focus on more arrests of prolific offenders to curb crime would be “futile.”
-
Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. says 54 doctors have signed contracts after new salary incentives announced
The B.C. government says that 54 doctors have signed contracts with the province to provide full-time family doctor service after the Ministry of Health announced a signing bonus and other incentives earlier this summer. On June 21, the province announced it would be offering a $25,000 signing bonus as well as medical training debt forgiveness up to $130,000 to new family doctors who agreed to work in B.C. for five years.