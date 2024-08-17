Memorial service honours Manitoba impaired driving victims
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Family and friends came together at MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Canada’s Manitoba Memorial Monument in the Glen Eden Memorial Gardens in West St. Paul, where the group unveiled the names of two individuals who lost their lives in the last few years, etched into the stone. Martin Paul Robak and Jeanne Balcaen (Lavack) were killed as a result of someone’s decision to consume alcohol and/or drugs before getting behind the wheel.
“To their families: Please know that we stand with you today and always, to remember your loved ones and to offer our support and understanding,” said MADD Winnipeg chapter president Trevor Ens.
Eighty-six names are etched onto the granite monument – with each name representing one person killed as a result of impaired driving.
“Each name represents a tragic and heartbreaking loss,” Ens said.
“Nothing can change the loss we’ve experienced, but it helps to know we’re not walking this path alone,” said MADD national president Tanya Hansen Pratt.
Hansen Pratt also emphasized that while the organization works to advocate for survivors and families, MADD also aims to provide support and resources to those affected by these tragedies.
“I hope being able to pay tribute to your loved ones here brings you some small comfort too,” she said to the crowd.
The group also shared a message to drivers, encouraging them to make better decisions before getting behind the wheel.
“Impaired drivers are contributing up to one-third of the fatalities on our roads,” said Insp. Michael Gagilardi, RCMP officer in charge of traffic services. “The RCMP continues to identify these drivers with regular enforcement use of mandatory alcohol screening and check stops.”
The service was followed by a candlelight vigil where the names of all of Manitoba’s impaired driving victims were read aloud.
