RCMP have released photos of two suspects in a robbery in a northern Manitoba community.

Police said the business in Norway House, Man., was robbed Dec. 29.

Investigators believe one male stayed outside to act as a lookout while two men went into a business with a long gun.

The Mounties said the suspect with the gun pointed it at an employee and demanded cash, but a customer pulled into the businesses parking lot and the suspects ran away.

Police have identified two suspects and are asking for help to find them. They ask members of the public not to approach the suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Tyler Ray Muswagon, 25, and Brenden Keith Muswagon, 25, are both facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP in Norway House at 204-359-6483 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.