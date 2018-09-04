

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made an arrest after seizing methamphetamine and weapons in West Broadway.

On Sunday around 8:40 p.m. police responded to a report of a man armed with a gun driving near Wolseley Avenue and Maryland Street. Shortly after, police found a vehicle matching the description unoccupied in the 300 block of Honeyman Avenue.

Officers said a suspect was identified in a restaurant near Maryland Street and Portage Avenue, and was taken into custody.

The suspect was found with a large hunting knife and $2,250 worth of meth. Police also seized two firearms, including an MP 40 submachine gun, a loaded MP 40 magazine with additional ammunition, and a .22 calibre revolver.

Brent Travis Lehocky, 30, from Neepawa, Man. is charged with 12 firearms-related offences and possession of methamphetamine.