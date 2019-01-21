Featured
Meth, weapons seized from man refusing to leave North End restaurant: police
Officers arrested a Winnipeg man in a North End restaurant on Jan. 18. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 1:07PM CST
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after being found with weapons and drugs, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
On Jan. 18 just before 8 a.m., officers went to a restaurant in the 100 block of Isabel St. for an unrelated matter. While on scene, police said employees asked for help removing a man who was refusing to leave.
As they did, they noticed the man had a knife and placed him under arrest. While searching him police said officers found a number of other items, including an improvised firing device designed to look like a saw-off rifle or shotgun, ammunition, a dart-like object, $100 worth of methamphetamine, and a blank cheque which appeared to have been taken from a business in the St. John’s area.
Adam Michael Edward Forget, 29, has been charged with 13 offences and was detained in custody.