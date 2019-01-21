

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been arrested after being found with weapons and drugs, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Jan. 18 just before 8 a.m., officers went to a restaurant in the 100 block of Isabel St. for an unrelated matter. While on scene, police said employees asked for help removing a man who was refusing to leave.

As they did, they noticed the man had a knife and placed him under arrest. While searching him police said officers found a number of other items, including an improvised firing device designed to look like a saw-off rifle or shotgun, ammunition, a dart-like object, $100 worth of methamphetamine, and a blank cheque which appeared to have been taken from a business in the St. John’s area.

Adam Michael Edward Forget, 29, has been charged with 13 offences and was detained in custody.