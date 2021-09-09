Michael Constantine of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' dies at 94

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2"in New York on March 15, 2016. Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” died Aug. 31 in his home at Reading, Pennsylvania, of natural causes. He was 94. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) Michael Constantine attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2"in New York on March 15, 2016. Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” died Aug. 31 in his home at Reading, Pennsylvania, of natural causes. He was 94. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE

FOLLOW LIVE | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island