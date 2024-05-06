Police charge girls, 13 and 14, with second-degree murder in northern Manitoba

EASTERVILLE -

Two teen girls are facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder in a northern Manitoba community.

RCMP say the girls, who are 13 and 14, remain in custody.

Officers were called early Saturday to a disturbance at a home in Easterville, southeast of The Pas.

They found a 32-year-old woman with critical injuries, and she died at the scene.

Police say a second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found nearby with injuries.

She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.