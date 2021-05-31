WINNIPEG -- Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are now providing support at an isolation site in Winnipeg.

According to an update from CAF, two multi-purpose medical assistance teams (MMATS), made up of nursing officers and medical technicians, are helping provincial staff at a Shared Health Manitoba Alternative Isolation Accommodation (AIA) site.

These teams are helping health authorities by providing medical care and support for four weeks.

On Friday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the military had landed in Manitoba to help with the province’s COVID-19 fight.

According to Shared Health, AIA locations provide readily available and safe isolation locations for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case, but don’t have a place to complete their required self-isolation period.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.