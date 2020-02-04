WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters responding to an alarm call over the weekend in the city's West End found themselves in an unusual situation after allegedly discovering someone was riding on top of their fire truck.

It happened Sunday following a fire alarm call at an apartment building in the 600 block of Ellice Ave.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said an individual climbed on the truck and was riding on top as it was returning to the station.

No one from the WFPS was available for an on-camera interview but it said in an email as soon as the crew realized someone was on the truck, they immediately pulled over and secured themselves in the cab to stay safe.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest said the crew did that because they had observed the same man, suspected of pulling the fire alarm at the building they had just left, behaving erratically.

"We have had discussions with the crew and the crew was very scared for their well-being and their safety,” said Forrest.

The WFPS said when crews first got to the apartment block they pulled back and requested help from Winnipeg police.

Officers attended while firefighters attempted to conduct a medical assessment on the man.

"What occurred then is that the police had left and then all hell broke loose,” said Forrest.

Forrest said the firefighters felt threatened again after police left.

Officers had to be called back a second time after the fire crew realized the man was on top of their truck.

"They (police) subdued him and arrested him but this is a very scary situation because this individual had axes, he had access to shovels, crowbars,” said Forrest.

Winnipeg police also weren't available for an on-camera interview but told CTV News officers were initially called to help firefighters assess an uncooperative man.

The first time officers were on scene they said no criminal offence had been committed and there was no reason to take the man into custody. Officers also said once police were on scene, the man had calmed down and the fire crew gave them the okay to leave because he had walked away.

The second time police were called he was arrested and charged with mischief under $5000.

Winnipeg police describe the man's behaviour while in custody as unpredictable.

Officers said he did not report using methamphetamine so they're not able to say if that was a factor in this case.