Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in West End: Winnipeg police
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 2:59PM CST
Valencia Constant (Winnipeg Police Service handout)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.
Valencia Constant was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on May 9.
Constant is five-foot-one and weighs 100 pounds with a thin build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.