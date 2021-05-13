WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Valencia Constant was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on May 9.

Constant is five-foot-one and weighs 100 pounds with a thin build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.