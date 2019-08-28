

CTV News Winnipeg





UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Madison Ponace has been found safe.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a girl last seen in the northwest area of the city.

Police said Madison Ponace, 13, was last spotted Thursday, Aug. 22 around 10 p.m.

She’s described as five foot four inches tall with a thin build, medium length black straight hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Madison’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.