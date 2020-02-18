WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Kiona Sinclair, 16, has been found safe.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Kiona Sinclair.

Police said Sinclair was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 13. She is described as five-foot-five, weighing about 120 pounds. She has a thin build with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with brown fur on the hood. She was also wearing orange and purple Nike runners.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Sinclair to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.