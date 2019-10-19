Taylor Pryor, a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman who went missing Thursday afternoon, has been found dead, Winnipeg police said.

On Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., police reported that Pryor had been found deceased. No criminality is suspected at this time, police said.

Earlier Saturday, the Help Find Taylor Pryor Facebook page said the search for Pryor was called off, adding they do not need any more searchers and they do not have any more information.

CTV News Winnipeg was told by people who organized the search efforts that there is no update at this time.