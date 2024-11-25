Missing car sought in connection with suspicious Manitoba death: RCMP

WINNIPEG
    Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing car connected to an investigation into human remains discovered north of Winnipeg.

    The remains were found near a home in the RM of Rockwood off Highway 7 on Thursday.

    Mounties said in the aftermath of the discovery, officers with the forensic identification services, search and rescue, and major crime services, along with a forensic anthropology team, searched the property where the body was found.

    While no further details have been released about the remains, such as the identity or cause of death, RCMP said the death is considered suspicious.

    Investigators believe a car – a gray 2007 Saturn Ion with Manitoba license plate HGL 773 – may have been removed from the property sometime in the last month. The RCMP is now asking the public’s help to find the missing car.

    Anyone with information about the death or the missing car is asked to call RCMP at 204-467-5591 or report it to Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

    CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more details. 

