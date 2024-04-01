WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing four-year-old girl found: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police
    A missing four-year-old girl has been found.

    Winnipeg police announced Monday afternoon that she had been located.

    She was originally reported missing after last being seen Sunday afternoon.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed the girls name and picture from the story as she is a minor.

