WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing girl found safe: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)
    An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier on Wednesday has been found.

    Winnipeg police said the child was last seen at Edderton Avenue and Derek Street in Winnipeg on Sept. 20.

    On Thursday, police said the girl was safely located.

    CTV Winnipeg have removed the girl’s name and photo, because she is a minor.

