WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers in Lundar, Man., are searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen leaving school.

Rosina Thomas, 17, has been missing since March 1. According to RCMP, she was last seen grabbing her belongings and leaving the St. Laurent School.

Police believe she went to Winnipeg.

Officers describe Thomas as five foot three, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call 204-762-5678 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.