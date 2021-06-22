Advertisement
Missing Manitoba teenager could be going to Alberta: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Kylynn Kasto, who RCMP said stated she was going to Alberta. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on June 21.
Hamiota RCMP said officers received a call at around 12:15 p.m. on June 21 that Kylynn Kasto was missing.
RCMP said Kasto was last seen at her high school in Hamiota when she left for lunch at 12:15 p.m. and she never came back to school.
Investigators said Kasto indicated she was going towards Alberta.
RCMP said she is five-foot-two, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair.
If anyone has information on Kasto's whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-759-2344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.