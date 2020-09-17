Advertisement
Missing woman found safe following family search
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:17PM CST
Family and friends of Katelyn Fontaine searched for the 26-year-old Thursday evening. Her family confirmed she was found safe. (Source: Rachel CrowSpreadingWings)
WINNIPEG -- A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe.
The family of Katelyn Fontaine, 26, confirmed the news to CTV News Thursday evening.
The woman's family held a search Thursday evening to try and find her.
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.