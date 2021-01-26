WINNIPEG -- The MKO (Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak), along with the KIM (Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin) are asking for help from the provincial and federal governments to take "urgent steps" to end anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system.

Dr. Barry Lavallee, who is the chief executive officer of KIM, said this is a "persistent" problem that needs to be addressed.

"Our health transformation work includes a commitment to leading the way in address the racism that's embedded throughout many systems connected to health-care," he said in a news release.

This comes on the same day as the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) voiced its frustration and anger after a member of the Sandy Bay Ojibway Nation died in an Alberta hospital.

Lillian Vanasse, who was living in Hanna, Alta, was admitted to hospital in Christmas Day as she was complaining of flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath.

The SCO said Vanasse made pleas for help but she wasn't given a proper treatment despite the severity of her symptoms. She died the following day.

"We are saying enough is enough and that not one more of our relatives should die of racism. Our condolences and prayers go out to Lillian's family, friends and all those who knew her," said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels in a news release.

The SCO said Vanasse's husband, Cory Ashley, has since filed a complaint with the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons wanting to see a third-party review of the hospital and its policies and procedures.

"It is abundantly clear that if nothing is done now to stop this disturbing pattern, the body count for First Nation people will continue to rise, especially given the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," added Daniels.

Chief Shirley Ducharme of the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation says northern Manitoba has been "neglected" when it comes to the health-care system, noting it needs to change.

"These are long-standing issues that really need to be moving forward and fully addressed. We deserve a lot better than we have been treated in getting these services for our First Nations," Ducharme said is a news release.

The MKO and KIM will be taking part in a national event on Jan. 27 and 28 called Addressing Anti-Indigenous Racism in Canada's Health Care Systems.

The meeting is designed to bring together levels of government, Indigenous representatives, and health-care partners to work on plans to end anti-Indigenous racism through the health-care system in Canada.

"It is essential these dialogues are happening across the country this week. Anti-Indigenous racism is all too real," said Grand Chief Garrison Settee in a news release. "I want to commend all of the strong people who come forward to share their stories with my office about the poor treatment they receive when trying to access medical treatment."

The SCO said stories like Vanasse's are all too familiar as people like Joyce Echaquan and Cheynna Gardner are just a few names who have died "due to health-care systems that are steeped in racist attitudes and misconceptions."

"It is vital that we create equitable access and culturally appropriate health-care for Elders, youth, families and our communities. Leaving this in the hands of colonial leadership continues to lead to severe and deadly consequences," said Daniels.