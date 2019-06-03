The mom of a Winnipeg man killed late last month is calling for changes to the Victims' Bill of Rights after her claim for compensation was denied by Manitoba Justice.

Winnipeg police are treating 36-year-old Jesse Catterson's death as a homicide.

The man's mom is upset her family won't receive help from Victim Services because of Catterson's own criminal past.

"It's just crazy,” said Roxanne Morneau.

“We're all victims of this crime. His daughters are victims, they don't have a dad anymore. We're victims, I don't have a son, they don't have a brother," she said referring to his brothers.

"Either way you look at it he was a victim of a crime."

Catterson was pronounced dead in hospital May 21 after being found at a home on Flora Avenue suffering from a stab wound.

Few details have been released about the exact circumstances of his death and no arrests have been announced.

Catterson received a nine-month conditional sentence for drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes in February 2013.

Last June, he received an in-custody sentence of 34 days for assault with a weapon.

Morneau thought her family would be eligible for compensation for part of the $6500 cost of her son's funeral, counselling sessions and bereavement leave from work for one of Catterson's brothers.

In a letter to the family, Victim Services said it rejected the claim because Catterson was convicted of one prescribed offence within the past 10 years.

“Please be aware that we only list the main reason for denial of the claim; however, there may be other factors that are not mentioned in this letter that could also affect eligibility for compensation benefits with our program,” the letter stated.

Morneau said it shouldn't matter.

"He did some silly things for sure, a couple of them, but give me a break, man,” said Morneau. “He's still a victim of a crime."

She said her son, who had been seeking treatment for a methamphetamine addiction, lived with bipolar disorder.

Manitoba Justice said in cases where families don't qualify for compensation, they're provided bereavement counselling and support.

Morneau said all families should be eligible for the same benefits.

"I think it's disgusting, I think it's wrong,” she said. “I think they should reevaluate all of this."

Morneau has 60 days to ask for a review of the claim.

She hopes Victim Services will reconsider its decision.