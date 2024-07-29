Monday Night Meteors: what you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower
It could be a double feature in Monday’s night sky.
Two meteor showers – the southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids – are expected to peak overnight.
“Meteor activity always peaks in the summertime,” Scott Young, Manitoba Museum’s planetarium astronomer, told CTV News. “Now, there’s actually over 100 different meteor showers throughout the year, but most of them are very, very minor. The two that are peaking tonight are kind of on the minor side.”
Young said there may not be a lot of activity tonight, but said there should be plenty to see over the coming weeks, culminating with the Perseid meteor shower around August 12.
Young explained meteors are specks of dust crashing into Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speeds. The friction causes the dust to vaporize in a flash of light – which is what we see on a clear night. He said the best time to spot them here in Manitoba is between midnight and dawn.
“This is a late-night kind of thing,” Young said. “After midnight, the floodlights sort of go on, and you get a lot more afterwards.”
Young encourages people to head out of town and avoid bright lights. He said that includes turning the car headlights off once parked and avoiding looking at phone screens.
“As soon as you look at any kind of bright light, your eyes turn back into day mode and you can’t see meteors for about 10 minutes,” Young explained. “So you really need to get away, disconnect, and just look at the stars.”
Young said observing a meteor shower can be a waiting game – a brilliant streak of light will flash across the sky only to be followed by several minutes of inactivity.
“You never know exactly what you’re going to get with a meteor shower, but this is the perfect time to start watching the skies.”
Young said places like Birds Hill Park and Oak Hammock Marsh are popular destinations at the peak of meteor shower season.
“You’ll see these spontaneous star parties erupt of people just all finding themselves in the same field looking up,” Young said. “I love to go to those because you just see a whole bunch of people that are seeing it, maybe for the first time… It really is a magical kind of time when you’re out under the stars and just sharing stories with your fellow humans.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much does King Charles III make from his billion-dollar Duchy?
When King Charles III ascended to the throne, he gave up the billion-dollar estate he had been in possession of for 70 years, but financial disclosures show he generated a $48-million surplus last year.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
On patrol in Paris: Canadian police are on the ground at the Olympic Games
France has reached out to partners around the world to provide support, with 1,800 officers taking up duties on the ground. Sixteen of those officers hail from Canada.
Northern lights may be visible again in parts of Canada, the U.S. this week
Stargazers may have another chance to see the northern lights over the next few days in Canada and parts of the United States.
2 children dead and 11 people injured in stabbing rampage at a dance class in England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
-
Explosives, gun seized after Regina police catch stolen vehicle
A total of four people were charged after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled Regina police over the weekend.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager as rebuild continues
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager as the franchise continues its rebuild.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Calgary
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
New feeder-main data received; outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while the city examines new information about its recently repaired feeder main.
Toronto
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Youth stable, but in serious condition, following Mississauga shooting: police
A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Mississauga late Monday afternoon, say paramedics.
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
Ottawa
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
-
Carol Anne Meehan, former Ottawa councillor, news anchor announces bid for federal Conservative candidacy
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan has announced she is seeking to become a Conservative candidate in the next federal election.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Atlantic
-
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
-
Fire destroys tents at designated Halifax encampment site
A fire destroyed two tents at a designated encampment site in Halifax on July 27.
-
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.
-
Don't fall prey to 'hitman' scam, B.C. RCMP detachment warns
Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.
-
Could Taylor Swift tickets be the grand prize in a new B.C. lottery?
A new provincial lottery is teasing a grand prize of a suite at BC Place to take in a highly anticipated performance by one of the world's biggest artists this year – and there are some clues it could be Taylor Swift's Vancouver stop on her Eras Tour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
Inquest explores challenges of remote health care after death of First Nations woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
-
Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
-
Kitchener townhouse fire under investigation
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
London
-
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
-
Mural by local artist and skateboarder unveiled at London skate park
“Doing large scale doodles of whatever comes to my mind is one of my favourite ways to create art,” said Ryan. “Creating this mural was a full circle moment where I got to work where I have fun. It wasn’t even work; it was just fun.”
-
Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road
A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.