Monoclonal antibody treatment in short supply: Shared Health

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What’s the difference between KN95 and KF94 masks?

With N95 masks in short supply and largely reserved for medical professionals and those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, a growing number of retailers are offering KN95 and KF94 masks. CTVNews.ca compares the difference between the mask models.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island