WINNIPEG -- WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

More women have come forward accusing Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard of sexual assault over the course of five decades.

On Monday, a class action lawsuit against Nygard was amended, expanding the number of accusers from 10 to 46.

The accusations include statements from 18 Canadians, including some from Winnipeg.

The initial lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Feb. 13.

Nygard is accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual trafficking. The civil lawsuit alleges Nygard lured young women and teenagers, some as young as 14, with promises of cash and modelling opportunities.

Nygard is alleged to have plied the women and girls with drugs and alcohol, before raping, sodomizing, or sexually assaulting them, often at “pamper parties” at his mansion in the Bahamas. He is also alleged to have offered the women and girls money, sometimes upwards of $5,000, after the alleged assaults

The allegations have not been proven in court, and no criminal charges have been filed against Nygard.

Ken Frydman, a spokesperson for Peter Nygard, denied the claims.

“Mr. Nygard vehemently denies these baseless allegations and looks forward to clearing his name and the names of others who have been so recklessly and falsely accused,” he wrote in a statement.

In February, the FBI and the New York Police Department raided the company’s headquarters in Times Square. Hours following the raid, Nygard stepped down as chairman of the company.

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos