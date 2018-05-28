

CTV Winnipeg





Travel restrictions put in place due to dry conditions and a risk of fires have been lifted in eastern, central and western Manitoba, except for in the Duck Mountains region, where daytime motorized backcountry travel is still banned and campfires are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The province said Monday that a number of departments and agencies continue to work on wildfires with the help of firefighters from Ontario and water bombers from Quebec.

That includes the 25,000 hectare fire between Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation, the province said, a fire that is not yet under control after the area received some light rain.

Sprinklers have been set up to protect homes in the communities, which are still under an evacuation order and without power.

On Monday, Manitoba Hydro said the fire damaged a sub-transmission line that supplies power to both communities.

It said while work is underway to assess the extent of the damage, more information is needed to determine when repairs could start and how long they will take.

Hydro said helicopters will be needed to access the line and repairs won’t start until the fire is contained and the area is safe.

At this point, the utility does not believe a substation in Little Grand Rapids was damaged by the fire.

Meantime, officials said fires near Ashern, Man. are under control and being monitored for hot spots.

The weather has also helped with firefighting efforts at Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, which is also still under an evacuation.