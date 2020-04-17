WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is getting an increased investment in the COVID-19 procurement fund.

On Friday, Reg Helwer, the Central Services Minister for Manitoba, announced the fund will receive an additional $300 million to ensure the government can effectively respond to front-line health care needs.

“Our government has already fast-tracked $100 million in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 through our Manitoba Protection Plan,” said Helwer in a news release. “Today, we’re quadrupling our commitment to $400 million for the COVID-19 Procurement Fund to ensure our plan is effective and that we can continue to be proactive in the steps we take to protect Manitobans during this pandemic.”

Earlier in April, Premier Brian Pallister announced a $100 million investment to speed up the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, hotel capacity and other critical needs.

On Wednesday, the province passed legislation allocating up to $1 billion in additional pandemic-related spending, with half going to healthcare costs.

The funds will be used to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as purchasing personal protective equipment, preparing hospitals for COVID-19 patients and developing hotel capacity for those requiring isolation, the release said.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.