WINNIPEG -- Manitoba updated its weekly health order enforcement numbers on Tuesday.

Enforcement officers handed out 85 tickets between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 with the tickets totalling $122,046.

Nine businesses were fined for "various offences," each ticket worth $5,000.

Those businesses include:

· Spirited Music & Dance at 246 St. Mary's Rd in Winnipeg;

· Shoppers Drug Mart at 777 Sherbrook St. W. in Winnipeg;

· Red Apple Store at 46 Centre St. in Gimli;

· Gladstone Auction Mart Ltd in Gladstone;

· EB Games Empress at Ellice Avenue, 915 Empress St. #100 in Winnipeg;

· Dollar Tree at 298 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg;

· Costco Wholesale at 1499 Regent Ave. West in Winnipeg; and

· Church of God (Restoration) near Steinbach.

Four businesses received $1,296 tickets, including the Walmart Supercentre at 2370 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg, Giant Food Mart at 407 Selkirk Ave. in Winnipeg, Eriksdale Pharmacy at 12 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale, and Al's Wash N Dry Convenience at 213 Main Street in Powerview.

Officials handed out 15 tickets worth $298 each for not wearing a mask inside a public place and a total of 53 tickets worth $1,296 were given to people for different violations.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service also gave eight band bylaw tickets.

Officers also handed out 285 warnings in the past week.

Enforcement for not following orders has been in place since April and so far 913 warnings have been handed out and 450 tickets have been issued.

More than $683,000 in fines have been handed out to businesses and Manitobans.