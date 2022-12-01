More victims identified in Winnipeg homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service says more victims have been identified in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police will release details on the investigation at 2 p.m. on Thursday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The investigation started in May following the homicide of Rebecca Contois, 24. Contois’ partial remains were discovered near an apartment building on Edison Avenue. More remains were found in the Brady Landfill in June.
Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and at the time, police said they were investigating the possibility of more victims.
The charge against Skibicki has not been proven in court.
More to come.
