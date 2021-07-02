WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon is looking to control the mosquito population this weekend.

The city announced overnight fogging will happen July 3 and July 4 starting at 10 p.m., as long as the weather cooperates.

If fogging is postponed, it will be rescheduled for another evening.

The city added the latest mosquito trap count from last weekend passed the threshold for adult mosquito control.

The fogging will happen in areas south of Victoria Avenue on Saturday and all areas north of Victoria Avenue on Sunday.

To avoid exposure to the fog, the city recommends people stay inside while spraying is happening and close all windows and doors. It's also recommending items such as toys and clothes are brought inside and pools are covered.

In Winnipeg, mosquito traps are currently low, with the city-wide daily average at 42.