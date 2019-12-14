WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have found a 26-year-old woman along with her 1-year-old son who went missing from the North End Thursday.

Police said Jamie Lathlin and her son were last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 12, in the North End area. Police took to Twitter early Saturday morning to say they found her.

