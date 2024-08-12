Mother and son attacked with baseball bat, robbed in East Elmwood: Winnipeg police

Two men are facing charges after robbing and assaulting a mother and her teenage son earlier this month.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to McCalman Avenue in East Elmwood at around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 for reports of a robbery. They found two injured victims – a 14-year-old boy and his mother, a woman in her 30s – at the scene.

Police said the victims, who are newcomers to Winnipeg, were walking home near Kent Road and Nairn Avenue when two men confronted them and asked for money. Investigators said the suspects assaulted the mother and son with a baseball bat. The suspects stole a cell phone and other personal property before running away. Investigators said the incident was random.

Police said the 14-year-old was knocked unconscious during the attack and his mother sustained lesser injuries. Both were taken to hospital where the teen remains in serious, but stable condition.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West. They are both facing robbery charges. The 26-year-old is also charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000. Both remain behind bars.