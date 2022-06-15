Motion to remove bus shelters on Regent does not receive recommendation from EPC
A motion to remove two bus shelters along Regent Avenue did not receive a lot of support Wednesday at the executive policy committee meeting.
Coun. Shawn Nason had previously filed a motion to have two shelters along Regent removed due to residents voicing frustration of the misuse of the shelters.
Nason previously told CTV News the shelters are being occupied by people who are homeless and living with addictions.
"There's been a lot of interactions, negatively, (for people) who are trying to use transit, area businesses," Nason said in a previous interview.
The motion was discussed at the executive policy committee (EPC) Wednesday before it heads to council for further discussion.
Following a vote of 1 to 6, EPC is not giving any recommendation for the motion when it appears in front of council.
"When I first heard about councillor Nason's motion, I thought then and think now, it is wrong on so many levels," Mayor Brian Bowman said at EPC Wednesday evening.
"The motion is not who we are as Winnipeggers. So I was surprised that it was introduced by a member of council."
The one vote for recommendation came from Coun. Jeff Browaty, who said he does not approve of dismantling shelters, but noted something needs to be done in the short term.
"The problem is things have gotten out of control at these two bus shacks," said Browaty. "This is an emergency way of dealing with it. In my mind, it's not ideal, it's not great, but I will be supporting it."
The next council meeting is scheduled for June 23.
