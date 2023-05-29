Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere

Winnipeg police say the driver of a motorcycle is in stable condition after a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Police reopened the north and southbound lanes of Lagimodiere between the Perimeter Highway and Warde Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier that evening around 7 p.m., police were investigating a serious crash. Multiple police and emergency crews were called to the scene and shut down the road for more than an hour.

Winnipeg police told CTV News one motorcycle was involved in the crash. It was seen lying in the median between the north and southbound lanes. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was airlifted to hospital but their condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said emergency crews were clearing the scene of the crash Monday evening.