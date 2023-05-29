Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere

Winnipeg police on the scene of a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard on May 29, 2023. (Source: Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police on the scene of a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard on May 29, 2023. (Source: Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island