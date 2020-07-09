WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said one person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in the Jefferson neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Officers said the crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. at Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The intersection was blocked off for the investigation.

Mailadeep Singh Toor told CTV Winnipeg he called 911 immediately after witnessing the crash.

“Just like this, he hit and fell down,” he described.

“Then I suddenly stopped, ran to see him, and called 911.”

Winnipeg police’s traffic collision unit is investigating.

- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.