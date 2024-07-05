Motorists asked to avoid Winnipeg roadway as crews respond to serious collision

A number of lanes on a busy Winnipeg roadway are closed Friday as emergency crews respond to a serious motor vehicle collision.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) posted on X just after 11 a.m. that emergency personnel are responding to the crash on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

North and southbound lanes between Fermor Avenue and Abinojii Mikanah are closed.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details to come.