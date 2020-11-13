WINNIPEG -- A search warrant at a house in the RM of Ritchot led Mounties to bust a cannabis grow-op and seize a whole collection of firearms and weapons, including a crossbow.

RCMP said officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment executed a search warrant at a home on Leclaire Road on Nov. 10 around 11 a.m.

After searching the house, officers found the grow operation which had around 40 plants. RCMP said officers seized the plants, along with 225 grams of dried cannabis, 18 firearms and other weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

Current laws in Canada allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants per residence for personal use, from licensed seed or seedlings.

One 37-year-old man was arrested and is now facing a slew of drug-related charges, as well as criminal charges for firearm storage and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP said it was assisted in the investigation by members of the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, the Emergency Response Team, and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

The investigation is ongoing.