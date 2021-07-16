WINNIPEG -- Mounties had to herd pigs after a semi-trailer carrying around 500 pigs crashed in southwestern Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP said crews were on the scene of a rollover along Highway 355 near Minnedosa Friday morning. The semi that had been carrying the hundreds of pigs had rolled over and hit the ditch.

Spruce Plains #rcmpmb are on scene at a single vehicle roll-over at #MBHwy355, near Minnedosa. A semi carrying approx 500 pigs rolled & is in the ditch. #MBHwy355 will be closed for several hours as crews work to herd the animals into another trailer. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RL3UuoBpcX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 16, 2021

A spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News the driver of the semi was not injured in the crash, however some of the pigs were killed.

RCMP said the highway would be closed for several hours as crews worked to herd the animals into another trailer.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the highway has since reopened.