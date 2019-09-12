

A Flin Flon, Man., man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual abuse against two children between 2004 and 2012, RCMP said Thursday.

Police began investigating after a man reported being sexually abused as a child while living in Snow Lake on Aug. 8 and provided investigators with the name of a suspect. RCMP said it was after that that another man came forward with his own allegations of being sexually abused over the same years by the same suspect.

They said he lived in Snow Lake until 2016 before moving to Flin Flon and from 2016 until early 2019 was working as a house parent, supervising children living in residence at Frontier Collegiate Institute in Cranberry Portage.

The Mounties said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Daniel Hughes, 34, has been charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation. He was taken into custody and released with conditions from the court. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim or has information to contact RCMP in Snow Lake or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. RCMP said Klinic Community Health Centre can also accept reports from victims of sexual assault who are at least 16 years old from anywhere in Manitoba through the Klinic 24/7 Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-888-292-7465.