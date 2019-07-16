

CTV News Winnipeg





A private girls’ school in Winnipeg has been tuned into a winter wonderland in the middle of July.

A spokesperson from Balmoral Hall School confirmed that a movie is shooting on the school grounds throughout this week.

The front lawn of the school has been decorated with fake snow, decorative candy canes, Christmas trees, and a sign that says “Evergreen Park Christmas Festival.”

According to ACTRA Manitoba a number of movies are filming in the province right now including "The First Encounter," "The Christmas Club," and "My One & Only." CTV Winnipeg has reached out to confirm which film is shooting at the school.