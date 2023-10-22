'MPI has been handling it very well': Strike causes delays and confusion
As the Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) strike approaches its ninth week, confusion and delays continue to plague customers who are just looking to get their cars fixed quickly.
Linda Metro's vehicle was damaged during an Aug. 24 storm when a branch was blown off a tree, and struck her back window.
"It actually crushed part of my trunk, went through my back window and through my back dash," Metro said.
Metro cleaned up the damage as best she could and covered the broken window with plastic and duct tape. She then filed an insurance claim with MPI to have the damage repaired.
Metro said she was told to bring her car in to MPI's Physical Damage Centre, where it would sit in an outdoor lot until someone could get to it for an estimate. However, she said that arrangement didn’t work for her.
"That doesn't make sense when I've got a garage that can protect it much better," said Metro. "We're not going to have squirrels and mice and anything else get in the plastic and damage my vehicle further."
Since then, the car has stayed in Metro's garage. She won't even drive it to work because worried that the plastic-covered window could attract thieves. Metro says the ongoing MPI strike is just adding to the delay in getting her car fixed.
"I actually tried to call MPI today," she said. "He put me on hold for maybe 10-15 minutes and said all we could do is take it to the compound and I said 'that doesn't help me.'"
Johnny Vernaus with Vernaus Autobody agrees the strike is causing delays. He said it's taking longer for repair work to be approved by MPI.
Vernaus said there are a lot of cars sitting around his shop waiting for approvals, some for as long as 20 days or more. "I have to bring probably three times as many vehicles in order to keep my shop as busy," he said.
Despite the problems, Vernaus thinks MPI is doing a good job during the strike.
"MPI has been handling it very well, considering they only have approximately 200 people working there right now. And I'm sure they're doing a lot of overtime," he said.
Metro said she's been receiving confusing direction from MPI.
"The two emails I got from MPI, they're almost contradicting, they're telling me I could drive it, but I shouldn't drive it," she said.
MPI said in an email statement to CTV News that there are multiple options for repair after a customer has opened a claim during the labour dispute.
However, the email said that in this case, Metro only has one option during the strike. "If an otherwise drivable vehicle has damage to glass or other areas from hail or other causes that make it a safety concern to operate, MPI recommends that it be towed to its Physical Damage Centre for an estimate and then it will be towed to an accredited repair shop of the customer’s choice."
Vernaus said once the job is approved, repairing a windshield is easy work.
"We're triaging everything. If there's glass smashed, windshield, we'll get that in, that's a quick job."
