MPI reveals the number of collisions across province following first snowfall

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) said the organization is aware of hundreds of collisions that occurred Wednesday following the first snowfall of the year in Manitoba.

According to Brian Smiley with MPI, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, MPI’s preliminary counts showed 300 collision claims, with the number expected to hit 500, if not higher, later in the day.

In comparison, the previous Wednesday had a preliminary total of 300 claims.

Manitoba RCMP officers are reminding drivers to take precautions while on the roads during the snowfall, including driving at reduced speeds, not using cruise control, and giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drivers are also advised to check weather and road conditions before heading out, and avoid driving if conditions are unfavourable.